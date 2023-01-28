Sackboy’s original LittleBigPlanet trilogy could be platforming its way to Steam if leaks are true

Sackboy has struggled to find his footing in the PC market. While the original LittleBigPlanet games for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 are loved by many and highly successful, the sales of Sackboy: A Big Adventure on Steam have been less than stellar in comparison. That doesn’t mean the cute little character is giving up, however. According to leaked information, his next big adventure might be releasing the original LittleBigPlanet trilogy on Steam as standalone games or possibly even a remastered packaged deal.

Related: PlayStation’s push for mobile has begun, starting with Sackboy

The leaks in question have circulated on Reddit, with diligent gamers discovering that all three LittleBigPlanet titles have been listed on the Steam Database App. Furthermore, something named Gorilla Engine ties all three games together. The franchise is on the verge of a milestone anniversary, so some fans have speculated that this could be an unannounced remaster of the original trilogy.

However, many players have also reacted to the leak with suspicion and skepticism. It doesn’t help that each entry now has a comment on the Steam Database App stating that these leaks are likely fake. The games are also listed as DLC too, which doesn’t help with credibility.

While placing the games on Steam seems like a great idea in theory, a lot of people have pointed out the absurdity of releasing all three games again on a new platform. LittleBigPlanet 1 and LittleBigPlanet 2 have a lot of their content created by fans and put into LittleBigPlanet 3, rendering the first two games a little pointless.

Sony has been releasing a lot of their exclusives on PC in the past couple years. Even their masterpiece The Last of Us is coming in March. It is not completely unrealistic to think they might consider porting other popular titles to PC as well.