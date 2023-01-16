Where to play The Last of Us? Answered

HBO’s The Last of Us TV series adaptation has drawn plenty of praise from both casual fans and professional critics alike. Because of its popularity, the thrilling and dramatic dystopian tale has begun to introduce more people to the widely beloved title from Naughty Dog. With the game’s fan base steadily growing due to the show’s influence, people are now asking where they can play the game itself. Here’s how you can immerse yourself in Joel and Ellie’s apocalyptic world.

Where can you play The Last of Us?

You’ll be able to play The Last of Us on both past and current gen Sony consoles, which include the PS3, PS4, and PS5. It’s worth noting that each of the past three Sony console generations has had its own iteration of Naughty Dog’s title with the original being released in 2013 for the PS3, a remaster for PS4, and a remake on the PS5.

If you play exclusively on the PC, you’ll have to wait a few more months as Naughty Dog plans on releasing their creation on Windows systems worldwide in March 2023. Unfortunately, Xbox users may not be able to experience this title as The Last of Us is an exclusive first-party series.

Once you’ve finished the game, you’ll be able to continue Joel and Ellie’s story by playing through The Last of Us Part II which is similarly available on both the PS4 and PS5.

How to start playing The Last of Us?

Much like any other video game, you will have to purchase the title first from the PS store which you can access directly through their console. Those playing on the PS4 will be able to purchase and play the remastered version, which costs $19.99, or access the title through PlayStation Plus Deluxe. However, PS5 users will have to shell out a little more for The Last of Us Part I, and as it is a remake it will cost $69.99.

Once you’ve purchased either of the two versions, you’ll be able to download it from your console’s library. You will then simply have to wait for the game to be installed after which you’ll finally be able to experience one of PlayStation’s most gripping stories firsthand.