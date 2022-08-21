Scarlet and Violet Competitive Play trailer reveals new Pokémon Cyclizar

During the closing ceremony of the 2022 Pokémon World Championship, Game Freak unveiled a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet showing off a few of the game’s new battle mechanics, including a first look at a whole new Pokémon: the Dragon/Normal type Cyclizar. Like Koraidon and Miraidon — Scarlet and Violet’s mascot legendary Pokémon — Cyclizar also boasts a motorcycle-like aesthetic, most noticeable through the wheel protruding out of its chest.

The trailer also showed Cyclizar using the “Shed Tail” move — a technique not seen in previous Pokémon games. The move lets the Pokémon using it distract its opponent by setting a decoy on the field before swapping places with another Pokémon in the party. While it seems handy for throwing opposing trainers for a loop, it’ll also cost the Pokémon using the move about 50% of its HP, according to the trailer.

The trailer also showed off a few other items and abilities that seem likely to spice up Pokémon battles, including the Mirror Herb item, which allows Pokémon who consume it to copy an opponent’s stat increases acquired in battle. Meanwhile, the newly introduced Loaded Dice item makes multi-strike moves, such as Fury Swipes or Rock Blast, more likely to hit multiple times.

Game Freak also gave another look at the Terastallizing ability — a new ability that allows Pokémon to take on crystal-like forms that see them gain new types and moves. This ability was first announced during the Pokémon Presents event held earlier this month.

In addition to both new Pokémon and battle mechanics, Scarlet and Violet will also receive a four-player co-op mode, which is something fans have been wanting for quite some time. As expected, some previously-existing Pokémon will also get new regional forms, such as Wooper, whose Paldean form has taken the internet by storm.