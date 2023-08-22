Sea of Stars Launch Trailer Offers Snapshot of Stunning World & Characters

With only a week till release, Sea of Stars developer Sabotage Studio has unveiled its launch trailer, giving players an extended look at the game’s many places and characters they will explore. With looks at combat, the game setting, and other activities and places you’ll see, it’s a great way to cap off the long journey to release, and players don’t have to wait much longer until they can finally play.

A Glimpse of Sea of Stars Combat, World, and Characters

This newest launch trailer gives players their most extensive look at the game yet and shows off what they can expect when the game launches next week. Ranging from the game’s stunning art style, its exciting character, and its combat, it’s a real treat for eager fans to whet their appetite.

We first look at some of the locations players will explore in the game, ranging from port towns and pirates to rocky mountain areas, as well as colorful coral areas, caves, and shadowy forests, all boasting the game’s stunning pixel art. We also get introduced to some of the game’s main characters, including Zale, the solar dancer, and Valere, the lunar monk, the protagonists of this story. There is also their friend Garl, a friendly warrior cook and lifelong friend to the heroes who aid them on their journey. Lastly, we see Senai, a mysterious assassin who can create portals and join the heroes on their adventure.

On top of that, we get a look at some combat, which like the rest of the game, takes influences from classic JRPGs like Chrono Trigger, with enemy position and attack types playing a big part in how you handle enemies. We see zombies, giant insects, and sea monsters and imagine plenty more variety in the game. To top it off, we get a glimpse at some of the game’s other activities, including fishing, sailing the sea, and Wheels, a mini-game made explicitly for the game that we imagine will take up a lot of players’ time.

It’s an epic trailer for what looks to be an epic game, and we can’t wait to see the full game when it releases on August 29 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.