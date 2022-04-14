Sean Murray says Hello Games’ ambitious new project would “seem impossible” for a 1,000 member team

Hello Games is working on its next title, and it looks as though it is going to be a feat for the studio to make. Sean Murray, studio head and director of No Man’s Sky spoke with IGN saying, “For a while now we’ve been working on something pretty ambitious in the background. It’s a small team but we like it that way. Similar to No Man’s Sky, it’s the kind of project that even if we had a thousand people working on it, it’d still seem impossible.”

Hello Games announced that they were working on a new project back in September last year stating that whatever it is it won’t be a sequel to No Man’s Sky. With another game in development, Murray assured No Man’s Sky fans that this will not affect the speed of ongoing content updates. Murray explained, “No Man’s Sky is not being held back by the next project but neither is the new thing being slowed by No Man’s Sky.”

No Man’s Sky just released their new Outlaws update revamping space combat on top of many other new additions including space pirates. The sci-fi exploration title will also be making its way to the Nintendo Switch later this year.