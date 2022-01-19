See Battlefield 2042’s new scoreboard, arriving in February

Battlefield 2042 players have been complaining about the game’s lack of a proper scoreboard since the early access phase, and developer DICE is finally changing things up. A new scoreboard, sporting the stats you’d want from such a feature, arrives next month.

A Twitter thread from the Battlefield Direct Communication team gave us our first look at the new scoreboard, along with details about future updates. Update 3.2, which “delivers a handful of small fixes and improvements to the game focused around stability,” will go live on Thursday, January 20. Then update 3.3, currently slated for “mid to late February” will bring the promised scoreboard. Have a look at the new design for yourself:

Image via DICE

While the image is a work in progress, it does display the information you’d want from a proper scoreboard. Top players, your own squad, and feats like kills, assists, revives, captures, and defenses are all displayed. DICE says this board design “isn’t a one and done deal,” so it could see adjustments in the future based on player feedback.

Scrolling through replies to the scoreboard tweet, one can find remarks of this being “too little, too late.” It’s hard to deny that statement. Battlefield 2042’s Steam player base dropped by 70% from launch to last December, and one cheat developer even suspended subscriptions for the game because it’s “dying.” Moments like this are why Respawn Entertainment CEO Vince Zampella was named the new franchise head toward the end of 2021.