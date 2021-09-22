Server connectivity fix goes live in new update for Apex Legends

Avid Apex Legends players know that the past week has been one glitch after another due to server connectivity issues. This had been going on since the premiere of the Evolution Collection Event. The game was close to unplayable last week, and while a smaller patch on Monday made the game a little more solid, but players were still having issues.

Today, a new patch went live that should not only make the servers much more stable, but also prevent some of the asset loading errors, like the freeze from animated banner poses.

The update dropped on September 22, as originally planned, and correctly shows the times left for the Ranked Leagues Split after the extension. The update should also make it easier to figure out what went wrong if something does go awry with the game or servers in the future, due to the fact that four new error codes have been added to the game.

The one that players will probably see most often is Code: Clock. This will pop up whenever a player times out. For example, if you step away from your game in the lobby for too long, rather than getting a generic error message, it may register as a Code: Clock.

The update has also done some other various minor bug fixing, but stability was the main focus.