Shin Megami Tensei V surpasses predecessor’s liefetime sales

Modern Atlus games have been smashing sales records within previously niche franchises. Persona 5 became a breakout hit with over four million units between its original and Royal editions. Meanwhile, Shin Megami Tensei V had the honor of garnering the series’ most successful launch month. With more concrete numbers, we can now put Atlus’ most recent JRPG into perspective.

A recent Famitsu article compiled New Year’s greetings from 60 Japanese game developers. With Atlus on that list, the company’s greeting thanked fans for helping Shin Megami Tensei V sell over 800,000 copies worldwide. By comparison, Shin Megami Tensei IV took two years to amass 600,000 units in sales. With this information in mind, Shin Megami Tensei V managed to surpass its predecessor’s lifetime sales in under two months.

While it may not ever reach the same audience as Persona 5, Sega is satisfied with the title’s output. If Atlus can keep the momentum going, it may end up becoming the first entry in the series to reach the 1 million milestone. If the leaked PlayStation and PC ports end up releasing, its potential sales could expand notably. Shin Megami Tensei V’s reception and sales figures bode well for the franchise’s future.