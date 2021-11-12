Shin Megami Tensei V PlayStation and PC versions have apparently been spotted in game code

Shin Megami Tensei V is out now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. But for how long? A new rumor suggests that the demon-fusing RPG is headed to other platforms in the future.

Persona dataminer @regularpanties has reportedly spotted something interesting in the game’s .uproject file — that’s the naming convention for games like SMT5 that are made with the Unreal Engine. The code apparently has two “target platforms” beyond Switch: PC and PlayStation 4 (plus PlayStation 5 via presumed backwards compatibility).

This actually isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a PC port of SMT 5. As Resetera user Chairmanchuck pointed out in their own thread, Shin Megami Tensei V for PC was part of the GeForce Now leak back in September. While Nvidia stated that the games listed were “speculative,” several have been confirmed since then, including Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition and God of War. This isn’t confirmation of SMT 5 by any means, though. As Chairmanchuck also states, these platformers could be placeholders or canceled versions.

Regardless, the game is available right now on Switch.