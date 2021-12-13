Forza Horizon 5, Shin Megami Tensei V broke franchise launch sales records in November

Forza Horizon 5 and Shin Megami Tensei V both set new launch month sales records in their respective franchises during the month of November, according to United States NPD sales numbers for November. The titles were also top-selling titles during the month; Forza Horizon 5 was the fourth best-selling game in November, while SMT V was the 16th, said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella.

Forza Horizon 5’s performance outdid the launch month sales for any individual Forza title, including the Forza Motorsport series, said Piscatella. On top of being the fourth best-selling game across all platforms, it was also the third best-selling Xbox game in November.

Interestingly enough, Forza’s success seemed to coincide with an increase in sales of steering wheel controllers, said Piscatella. The analyst said the dollar sales of steering wheel peripherals were more than double what was earned in November 2020, with the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel being the top-selling controller.

Piscatella also stated that Shin Megami Tensei V set a new launch month dollar sales record for the SMT series. It should be noted that this does not include the Persona series, which is a spinoff of SMT. The game was also the sixth best-selling game on Nintendo platforms. As with all Nintendo titles, digital sales are not included in NPD figures.