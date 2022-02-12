Sifu will receive easier difficulty settings in the future, along with more accessibility options

Not even a week after launch, Kung-fu beat-em-up Sifu is a resounding success. The game saw a PC and PlayStation console launch on February 8 and has since then made a dedicated Pak Mei disciple out of half a million people. That being said, the game is quite difficult to master, which could be the reason developer Sloclap is looking to make the game more accessible for novice martial artists.

Drawing inspiration from popular Hong Kong action cinema like Bruce Lee’s Fist of Fury, Sifu is all about mastering the art of combat and forcing the player to contend with the true nature of revenge. Executive producer Pierre Tarno had mentioned he wanted Sifu to be a memorable experience worth overcoming through sheer force of will, one that would encourage people to “learn, improve and adapt.”

Today, streamer Steve Saylor spoke to Tarno during a livestream on his channel, where he confirmed that an easier and harder setting “similar to Metroid Dread’s update” would be implemented soon. Saylor also confirmed the addition of high contrast mode which “was on PC, but not PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 at launch due to a bug.” Furthermore, closed captioning will also be implemented. The physical copy of Sifu is still expected to ship May 3.

While some might balk at difficult games getting a bit easier, having more accessibility options (including difficulty sliders) will open the game up to more players. At the end of the day, more people gaming is always a good thing.