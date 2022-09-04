Silent Hill 2 Remake images by Bloober Team seemingly leaked online

Leaked images that are reportedly of a Silent Hill 2 remake by Bloober Team have surfaced online. The images were posted via a Tweet by the_marmolade and circulated across the web. According to Dusk Golem, a notable leaker who previously shared details of another Silent Hill game, this remake was part of an internal pitch demo before the project was greenlit. As such, they do not represent the final product of what the game would look like.

Supposedly more images of this remake: Credit @alej135 pic.twitter.com/mifC9ucJ4D — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) September 4, 2022

According to DuskGolem, Konami was looking for pitches back in the Summer of 2018 which resulted in Bloober Team creating the pitch.

Images that have leaked are part of an internal pitch demo by Bloober Team before the project was greenlit: pic.twitter.com/emJEto1bs3 — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) September 4, 2022

From the blurred images, it seems the remake will have an over-the-shoulder third-person view of James Sunderland, the protagonist of Silent Hill 2.

In 2021, Konami signed a strategic partnership will Bloober Team, who developed the well-acclaimed horror games Layers of Fear and The Medium. The deal would result in the pair working on “existing games and new IPs.” From that point on, many believed that Konami would revive their Silent Hill series, of which the last attempt was the critically acclaimed P.T demo directed by Hideo Kojima that was ultimately cancelled. Before that, the last mainline game was Silent Hill: Downpour back in 2012.

With these images being attributed to Silent Hill 2, the most popular game in the series, it is logical to see why Konami would remake this game. Silent Hill 2 was originally developed by Team Silent and published by Konami for the PlayStation 2 back in 2001. The game sold one million copies in North America, Japan, and Europe during the month of its release. The game was universally praised by fans and critics for its story, atmosphere, and soundtrack. In 2012, a remastered version was released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 as part of the Silent Hill HD Collection.