Sims 4 October Laundry List Shares Anticipated Fixes for Next Update

Every month or so, the Sims team at EA posts a laundry list, giving fans a glimpse into their plans for the next update. October’s Sims 4 Laundry List has arrived, full of player-reported issues the developers plan to tackle.

If you’ve played The Sims 4, you know that bugs are so common they’re a feature. While they can be entertaining, they can also be a bit of a nuisance, which is why fans hope to see issues fixed in-game updates. A new Laundry List means a new update is coming soon, so let’s look at what EA is working on for The Sims 4 right now.

October Laundry List Bug Fixes and Updates Preview

Image via EA

This month’s Laundry List update from EA focuses on a number of in-game issues the team hopes to solve in this or future updates.

Many of the issues being worked on this month center on different scenarios and challenges in the game, including the Stuck in the Shadow and Love After Breakup scenarios. Both are experiencing bugs that cause players frustration when trying to tackle them and are on the list to get an update.

In addition to ensuring these scenarios run more smoothly for Sims 4 fans, the fixes will also tackle other bugs, such as toddlers not being able to use a particular lunchbox, mermaids having limited options when it comes to the bathtub, and Sims constantly putting their dishes on the coffee table. Snowy Escape town mascot Yamachan also seems to be randomly coming into people’s homes and setting them on fire by baking, which isn’t ideal.

Compared to some of the bigger Laundry Lists we’ve seen recently, this is a relatively minor update from the team. Given that fans are eagerly awaiting official news for the new expansion pack, earlier announcements assured us we would follow the Home Chef Hustle stuff pack. It will be interesting to see if we get more news from the EA team in the near future.