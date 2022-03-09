Skull & Bones will have an Insider Program for fans to test out the game

Ubisoft’s pirate game Skull & Bones lives after being relatively quiet for some time dealing with what seems like quite the tumultuous development cycle. It was September of last year that creative director Elisabeth Pellen shared that game has “evolved from its original idea.” But it appears now that things are finally looking up, as the team is now accepting applications for the public to test out a work in progress version of the game.

The news came from the official Twitter account for Skull & Bones announcing the Insider Program, which is defined as an “ongoing live testing initiative for which we’re inviting carefully selected players to play an early version of our game in real conditions before anyone else.”

The Insider Program page details that the objective is to gain data and feedback for players who will play the game the way they want to. Members of the Insider Program will also gain communication access to “share about their experience, discuss with each other and get information straight from our development team.”

Even with this being an open call for anyone to apply, Ubisoft does mention that there will be a strict NDA for those who end up participating. It is uncertain how much information regarding Skull & Bones will be revealed outwardly to the public once this program begins. For now, Skull & Bones has a wide release window of sometime in 2022 or 2023.