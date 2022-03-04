Slitterhead is “not open-world,” but it does have different ways to approach combat, says developer

Slitterhead caused quite a stir when it debuted at The Game Awards in 2021. It’s the first game from Bokeh Game Studio, which was founded by Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama. Those anticipating the game have lots of questions, especially with it coming from a developer with such a pedigree. Luckily, Bokeh has fielded some of them in a series of Q&A videos with its lead developers.

The second video, featuring Toyama alongside director Junya Okura and producer Kazunobu Sato, covers questions about the game’s structure and combat. “The game will not be open-world,” Toyama says plainly. “However, it won’t be following one straight path either.” That non-linearity is important for how the team at Bokeh wants to tell the Slitterhead story. It also plays into mechanics like collectibles, which Toyama personally enjoys. “I’m putting efforts into how to introduce [those types] of elements,” he states. A more open design provides a greater opportunity to hide those sorts of things.

Non-linearity also plays a role in Slitterhead’s combat — you’re able to both engage with the monsters directly or run away. “We want to include both approaches,” says Okura. “We’re thinking of allowing players to initiate the attacks as well.” It certainly would be nice to get the jump on monsters that normally surprise the player. Okura also confirmed that there are scenarios in which running away is the only way to survive.

There’s a lot more to learn about Slitterhead before the game arrives. The release date is still up in the air, but at least Bokeh is giving regular updates. Keiichiro Toyama previously shared some gameplay, setting, and horror details.