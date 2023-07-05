Smash Ultimate Player Convinced They Found A Tears of the Kingdom Teaser In World of Light

Nintendo is no stranger to teasing upcoming games in their current titles. Recent examples include the cover art of The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds teasing the character Ravio’s appearance in The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes. And the most evident and relevant hint of them all: Luigi’s Mansion 3 was teased in the same Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

A sharp-eyed Reddit user recently stumbled upon an intriguing dialogue in Smash Ultimate, mentioning a mysterious entity known as Gloom, which coincidentally appears as a prominent element in the recently released Tears of the Kingdom.

Smash Ultimate Player Found Alleged ‘Tears of the Kingdom’ Teaser

The dialogue reads, “The sword that seals the darkness can cleanse the gloom,” and has sparked intense speculation among the gaming community. This discovery has set tongues wagging about the possibility of an upcoming collaboration or crossover between Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the Legend of Zelda franchise.

It is worth noting that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was released almost two years after The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, while Tears of the Kingdom was still in its early stages of development. This raises intriguing questions about Nintendo’s long-term planning and hints at the deep connections between these two beloved series.

The fact that the translation teams went through the effort of retaining the name “Gloom” in the dialogue suggests that it holds significant importance in both games. Nintendo’s meticulous attention to detail and propensity to drop hints and Easter eggs in their games make this discovery even more compelling.

One thing is for sure: the potential connection between Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has captured the imagination of fans and ignited their anticipation for what could be an unforgettable gaming experience.