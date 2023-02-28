All Pokémon not in Nintendo Switch games

There are over 1,000 Pokémon now in the series. It’s a huge difference from the measly 151 from the first generation. While that is an impressive an number to behold, that doesn’t necessarily mean all the Pokémon that have been added over the years will be in the latest entry. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the game only featured 400 Pokémon. However, the problem extends far beyond Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Due to the sheer amount of creatures present in the series, there are some Pokémon that have been ignored. So much so, that they haven’t been in any of the Nintendo Switch Pokémon games. So the question is, which Pokémon have not been featured in any of the Nintendo Switch games?

All the Pokémon not in any of the Pokémon Switch games

There are 38 Pokémon that don’t make an appearance in any of the Switch entries. While there is still a chance that they can appear in DLC, fans are starting to lose hope that these Pokémon will ever make an appearance in a Nintendo Switch Pokémon game. Here are all the Pokémon that have yet to show up.

Blitzle

Braixen

Chesnaught

Chespin

Delphox

Deoxys

Diancie

Ducklett

Emboar

Fennekin

Furfrou

Hoopa

Leavanny

Magearna

Meloetta

Minior

Panpour

Pansage

Pansear

Patrat

Pignite

Pikipek

Quilladin

Samurott

Serperior

Servine

Sewaddle

Simipour

Simisage

Simisear

Snivy

Swadloon

Swanna

Tepig

Toucannon

Trumbeak

Watchog

Zebstrika

Some of the listed Pokemon, such as Blitzle and Zebstrika, have been rumored to return in the upcoming Scarlet and Violet DLC according to a leak that was released shortly after the Pokémon Day broadcast. However, this hasn’t been confirmed and as it is with game development, things can change. So until it is confirmed that these Pokémon will be appearing in the DLC, it’s best to keep your expectations in check.