SNES classic Cybernator will see first uncensored western release when Assault Suits Valken Declassified launches this spring

The 90s was a weird time for video games. The Super Nintendo had some obscure classics that grown adults now look back on fondly for many different reasons. Translations in games were notoriously a little rough during the earlier stages of gaming in the west, but this didn’t stop companies from trying their best. A 2D action game called Assault Suits Valken released in Japan in 1992, and came to the west a year later through Konami as a well-received, but butchered version called Cybernator. Now, fans finally get to see Cybernator as a proper release in the west when Assault Suits Valken Declassified launches this spring, and it only took 30 years to make it happen.

This was originally released in the west as Cybernator, but was notoriously highly censored with most of the dialogue removed.



Looks like after 30 years, they are finally giving us the real deal! — Stealth (@Stealth40k) February 20, 2023

This side-scrolling mech action game has players control Jake Brain while he pilots a federation assault suit to fight a war over dwindling resources. After the announcement trailer, western audiences on Twitter were quick to notice that Assault Suits Valken looks very similar to their childhood game, Cybernator. It was never widespread knowledge that the game didn’t receive a proper translation when coming to America, and so knowledgeable fans are eager to finally get the definitive version.

Assault Suits Valken Declassified will receive a brand new English translation and the official Japanese guidebook will also be translated for the west. It will additionally receive new artwork by character designer Satoshi Urushihara. Fans will also be treated to a developer interview with mecha designer Satoshi Nakai. Rounding out the package is pre-production artwork and a music player.

The Nintendo Switch is set to see Assault Suits Valken Declassified launch sometime this spring. Remastering pixelated classics has become an important staple in gaming over the years, and fans are always happy to see the proper respect given to the nostalgic games that they grew up playing as children.