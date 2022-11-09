Soft, fuzzy, and monochrome: Blanc puts you in the paws of a wolf pup and deer fawn

Gearbox has shared a new trailer for its stylish indie title, Blanc, during Nintendo’s November Indie World Showcase. Blanc takes place in a monochrome world where everything is black and white. A black wolf cub wanders alone in the snowy forest before coming across a white fawn. Initially adversarial to each other, the two form a partnership to trek through the desolated forest to overcome obstacles.

The two animals form a bond and become affectionate to each other as they continue surviving the harsh winter landscape. The game primarily revolves around puzzle-solving, with the cub and fawn having to find ways to help each other to get over an obstacle, like getting across a cliff or getting on top of a roof.

The studio previously announced the title in the summer and was to launch sometime in February 2023. Blanc’s newest trailer has revealed the game will launch on Valentine’s day, 2023 ⁠— February 14. Given the sweet nature of the game and the main gimmick being about cooperation, Blanc may be the perfect game to play with your significant others on the day of love. The game is currently only set to launch for the Switch and PC.

Blanc is one of Gearbox’s smaller upcoming titles and is getting developed by one of the company’s studios, Casus Ludi. Blanc is also one of the most unique titles published by the company, as it has a much smaller scope than the traditional action-orientated games the company is more well-known. The game is already receiving praise for its stylistic graphics and good-nature story.

Other indie titles showcased in Nintendo’s Indie World presentation include Pepper Grinder, an action platform title that serves as a sequel to Drill Dozer. A new trailer and release window for Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly was also shared during the Indie World Showcase, revealing the sequel to the very popular Coffee Talk game is coming in the spring of 2023.