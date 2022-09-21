Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is “a new franchise” for Gearbox, more “experiences” already in development

When Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands first released earlier this year, it proved to be a fun fantasy romp that differentiated itself from Borderlands with tabletop RPG flavor. Since launch, it’s seen high success in the sales department and received a handful of DLC packs. As it turns out, Gearbox won’t be stopping there.

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford said as much during Embracer Group’s annual general meeting (the holding company acquired Gearbox in early 2021). “Wonderlands shattered all of our target expectations, both critically and commercially,” Pitchford declared, as transcribed by VGC. “We now clearly have a new franchise on our hands, with future experiences already under development at Gearbox.” It’s not surprising to hear that more Borderlands-related stuff is in the works at Gearbox, but fans might not have been expecting more Wonderlands specifically. It’s not clear whether those “future experiences” will be additional DLC or fully fledged sequels, but there’s more Tiny Tina in the future one way or another.

So far, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has received four DLC packs since launch: Coiled Captors, Glutton’s Gamble, Molten Mirrors, and Shattered Spectreglass. Each one added additional quests and legendary weapons to the game’s loot pool. All of those were included in the game’s season pass, but there’s nothing stopping Gearbox from creating a second-year pass that grants access to another wave of DLC.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was initially only available on PC through the Epic Games Store, but it came to Steam a few months after launch. Expanding the availability of the game surely played a part in the game’s success. In addition to PC, it’s playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One, with full cross-play supported across all platforms. Its success has been paid forward at Gearbox, allowing the company to make acquisitions of its own: it scooped up Call of Duty and PUBG support studio Lost Boys Interactive earlier this year, after the team lent its talents to the development of Wonderlands.