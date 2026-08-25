A TikTok user says her SNAP benefits dropped by more than $500 after a routine address change, sparking online debate over how the program calculates food stamp allotments.

A TikTok user known as @neshabyrd1995 says her food stamp allotment dropped from over $800 to $243 after she moved to a new county. The video has drawn more than hundreds of thousands of views.

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As detailed by the Daily Dot, the user said in the video that she believes the change is tied to her recent move, stating, “Something’s not clicking…if they only changed my address.” She is calling for her local benefits office to recalculate her case, saying the reduction does not match her previous benefit history.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s official stance is that a change of address within the same state typically should not, on its own, trigger a reduction in benefits. Benefit amounts are determined by factors including household size, income, and state-specific rules, meaning a move alone would not usually explain a drop of this size without further explanation.

The video drew a range of reactions in the comments section. Some users said she was receiving more than others in similar situations, with one commenter claiming a friend who uses a wheelchair receives only $10 a month. Other commenters speculated that federal policy under the Trump administration could be contributing to stricter benefit determinations, though no official statement has confirmed any connection between the administration and this specific case.

SNAP benefit amounts are tied to household size and income, with a single-person household eligible for a maximum of $298 per month and larger households eligible for more. The user did not disclose her household composition in the video, so it remains unclear whether a change in how her household was registered after the move contributed to the reduction, amid the same news cycle as an Ontario electricity dispute drew separate attention.

Individuals who disagree with a SNAP decision are entitled to request a formal appeal through their state, according to Propel. This process applies to cases where benefits were lowered, an application was denied, or a case was closed without a stated reason.

To begin an appeal, recipients are generally directed to a notice letter or their online benefits portal, which by law must include instructions for requesting a fair hearing. Most states allow 90 days from the date of the notice to file, though the exact window can vary, and appeals can typically be filed by phone, online, by mail, or in person, a process that unfolded the same week as a restaurant receipt controversy went viral separately.

Filing an appeal typically requires a case number, contact information, and supporting documentation such as pay stubs, proof of household members, or rent receipts. Appeals may involve a preliminary call with a specialist or a formal hearing with a judge or officer who reviews the case and issues a final decision.

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