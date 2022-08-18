Sonic Frontier merchandise leak reveals new artwork, mystery characters

Japanese retailer Shopee has leaked new merchandise and artwork for Sonic Frontiers. The leak was spotted by Tails Channel, and the listing for the merchandise says it’s scheduled to be released in November.

A retailer on Shopee found what appears to be brand new #SonicFrontiers merch scheduled for a November release. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/omHgmRqOpI — Sonic the Hedgehog News & Updates · Tails' Channel (@TailsChannel) August 18, 2022

The most important piece of merch to note is the key art for Sonic Frontiers, which features the Blue Blur standing with Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, and the Kocos creatures that inhabit Starfall Islands apparently drawn by Yuji Uekawa. Behind them are silhouettes teasing two new characters. Some fans have speculated that the new characters are Sage and one of the Titans that Sonic fights against, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Some of the other merchandise features what appear to be plushies. One of them is Sonic holding a key with a Chaos Emerald topper that he obtains as he progresses through Cyber Space Levels. Another plush is a tiny Koco, and the third is Sonic napping as he holds a Koco in his lap.

The image also mentions DLC that will be featured in Sonic Frontiers. Sega hasn’t mentioned anything about DLCs being included in the game during its demo presentation on IGN First and at Summer Game Fest in June, so we’re not sure why they’re being mentioned now.

Sega has yet to officially confirm the validity of the merchandise and DLC. It has also yet to confirm the November 15 release date for them.

Sonic Frontiers is set to release during the 2022 holiday season, and Sega said it doesn’t plan to delay it anytime soon. The company is planning on releasing a new trailer and more information for the game at Gamescom on August 23.