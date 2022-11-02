Sonic Frontiers is leaking, first thing leaker does is draw an Amogus – Spoiler Warning

Sonic Frontiers has had a lot of content come out recently, from teaser trailers showing us new content as well as leaks. It’s been great to see more about Sonic’s latest adventure, and with more leaks coming in, players have a better idea of what they can expect from Sonic Frontiers. The latest leak has a player choosing to draw a particular shape on the map with Sonic’s super speed.

The leaker had Sonic draw a mushroom shape on their map while they hadn’t fully explored it yet. The shape is similar to an Amoonguss Pokémon, which has the appearance of a flat mushroom. It’s not an exact drawing of an Amoonguss, but the shape is still visible and you can tell from the outline that it is a mushroom.

What does the shape look like in Sonic Frontiers?

The shape has been drawn with Sonic starting from the top, and then making some adjustments as they race their way to the bottom. The stem is larger than a regular mushroom, but the mushroom cap has been done with decent accuracy.

It’s not entirely clear why the leaker chose to create this shape, or what it is supposed to mean. But it is a good way to show players how precise Sonic can run in Sonic Frontiers, as well as the average size of Sonic’s travel path.

Sonic Frontiers is more 3D action than open world game, and it’s not likely that players will get the chance to create many drawings of their own. You still need to get from one point to the next while performing a variety of cool movements over a variety of obstacles. But there is potential for art if players are doing their best to actively create some form of imagery in the game itself.

Sonic Frontiers will be arriving on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms on November 8. The game has gone gold and there will be no delays as the release date inches closer. Soon players will be able to explore the open zones for themselves, and possibly do their best have Sonic move around to draw their own images.