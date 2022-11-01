Knuckles takes center stage in a new Sonic Frontiers animated prologue trailer

We’re just a week away from Sonic Frontiers’ arrival as of the time of this writing, and the latest trailer is once again teasing us about what’s to come. This time, we’ve got an animated prologue that explains what’s been going on with Knuckles the Echidna prior to the events of the game — and why we’re seemingly going to have to rescue him.

The prologue is a six-minute, very well-animated short called Divergence. In the video, we see Knuckles guarding the Master Emerald on Angel Island and flying around the Sky Sanctuary Zone (which was seen in leaked footage earlier this year). During his excursion, Knuckles encounters some of the mechanical enemies we’ll be battling in Sonic Frontiers, as well as the mysterious robot girl Sage. We won’t spoil Knuckles’ ultimate fate so that you can watch the prologue yourself, but suffice it to say that he’s going to need Sonic’s help soon.

“Soon” is definitely the operative word here: Sonic Frontiers’ release date is November 8. The blue blur’s big adventure will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC that Tuesday. Sonic Frontiers will also be receiving some post-launch DLC. Anyone who signs up for the Sonic newsletter by January 31, 2023, will score the classic SOAP Shoes from Sonic Adventure 2, and a set of Rathalos Armor from Monster Hunter will be available for anyone to download for free starting November 14. Clearly, there’s a lot of hype and support for Sonic Frontiers — just don’t compare it to Breath of the Wild.

Anyone hyped for the game’s release can get ready with more than just this animated prologue. Sega also produced a two-part comic called Convergence. Serving as a companion piece to the Divergence animated short, it chronicles the story of Sonic, Amy Rose, and Dr. Eggman leading up to the events of Frontiers.