Sonic Frontiers has gone gold as it races towards release

The long-awaited Sonic Frontiers, the latest installment in the Sonic franchise, is coming on November 8, and, according to recent news, there are going to be no delays. Morio Kishimoto, Sonic Frontiers’ director, took to Twitter today to reassure Sonic fans that the game has finally gone gold and is ready to be printed. For all our readers that can understand Japanese, here is the tweet with the news:

全ハードのマスターアップ完了です！



皆さんから頂いたご意見は、全てフィードバック出来た訳ではありませんが、締め切りギリギリまで出来ることは全てやりました。

いまは、安堵感とともに、ちょっとさみしいかな？なんたって、5年の付き合いですから。

さあ！次の仕事の始まりです！！ — Morio Kishimoto (@moq_46) October 22, 2022

And here is the translated tweet for all our English readers:

“We have officially completed the master up for all hardware! Thanks to everyone’s feedback, we’ve made it barely before the release date, and this wouldn’t have been possible without your support. Now that I think about it, it’s a bit sad. After all, it’s been five long years since we’ve been together working on this, so it’s finally over! Onto the next assignment!”

Sonic Frontiers will feature an almost open world where players will explore various zones, progress a unique skill tree, and fight some of the all-time fan-favorite villains of the series. Not only will players get a chance to play a new Sonic game, but they will also get a new Netflix series, named Sonic Prime, and a digital comic prologue for the game itself.

A code for Sonic Adventure 2’s SOAP Shoes will be sent to everybody who subscribes to the Sonic newsletter by January 31, shortly after the release of Frontiers. In addition, free Monster Hunter DLC, which features Sonic’s Rathalos armor, will be accessible beginning November 14.

Sonic Frontiers is going to be available on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, as well as the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. There are also two presale versions you can get right now, plus a bunch of Sonic Frontiers merchandise in the works.