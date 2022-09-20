Sonic Prime gets first teaser trailer, sees Sonic do battle with Shadow and Eggman

Sonic Prime, the follow-up to Sonic Boom, is a new Sonic the Hedgehog streaming series coming to Netflix this winter. From the description and the teaser trailer, it looks like Prime will be a big adventure for the blue blur.

We already knew that Sonic Prime was in the works, but the first teaser trailer has now been released. It shows Sonic tangling with staple villains like Shadow the Hedgehog and Dr. Eggman, who of course pilots one of his many mechs. As we view various fast-paced action shots around what resembles Green Hill Zone, we get a promise that Sonic will “shatter” the world. Sonic Prime will be the franchise’s first step into the multiverse, as the premise of the show involves Sonic and Eggman’s battle causing a tear across the dimensions.

The teaser trailer shows a brief shot of Big the Cat, but such a setup means that Sonic will meet lots of new characters — perhaps even a multiverse variant of himself. Multiverse storytelling is all the rage thanks to the current Marvel Cinematic Universe chapter, so it makes sense for Sega to go this route with its new show. It opens the door for all sorts of creative adventures for Sonic and his pals.

Sonic himself will be voiced by Deven Mack, whose previous credits include Lego Ninjago and Angry Birds: Summer Madness, a fellow Netflix series. The cast also includes Ashleigh Ball, Brian Drummond in undisclosed roles, although Drummond has previously voiced Knuckles the Echidna in Sonic Underground. Netflix will release Sonic Prime in winter 2022, though we don’t have a more specific date than that.

Between the new show and Sonic Frontiers, fans are set for an exciting fourth quarter of the year. Sonic Frontiers’ release date is November 8, and it’s headed to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Preorders are open now.