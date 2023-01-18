Sonic Prime speeds into a second season on Netflix later this year

Sonic the Hedgehog fans are eating some good chili dogs lately, and the output of solid content is looking to continue into 2023. The news has just come down from the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account that fans will get a second season of Sonic Prime coming to Netflix. Unfortunately, no firm release date or window has been set.

Get ready to sink into more Sonic Prime, coming your way later this year! pic.twitter.com/VNz1aDYfph — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) January 18, 2023

This news shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise for people who watched the first season and saw its very intense cliffhanger that had Sonic confronted by Shadow in the Shatterverse. We also know that this series is supposed to have 24 total episodes by the end. The image in the tweet above seems to show Shadow getting ahold of the technology that lets Sonic change his gear to let him be better acclimated to the universe he is currently in.

While both hedgehogs appear to be jumping between the Shatterverse in the upcoming episodes, we don’t expect them to start working together, at least until the end of the season. The show establishes them as rivals that essentially start a fight whenever they see each other. Given that Shadow is a loner type, he will likely take that gadget and run off to try to fix the shattered dimensions on his own.

While we didn’t think the first season of Sonic Prime was the best series centered around the blue blur, we think it was still a pretty good time for people of any age. The show is filled with voice actors that have a ton of experience with past children’s shows, most notably My Little Pony, and establishes some interesting subplots with the various iterations of Sonic’s friends in realities where they never met him.

If Sonic Prime’s second season is like its first, it will end in a pretty hard cliffhanger to set up the third and final season. There is a lot of road left to cover in this story, so hopefully, the second set of episodes will come to Netflix sooner rather than later.