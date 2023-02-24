Sons of the Forest sells more than 2 million copies within the first 24 hours of its early access

The early access launch for Sons of the Forest has been a huge success. When it launched yesterday on Steam, Sons of the Forest temporarily disrupted the digital marketplace, causing a handful of errors and preventing players from buying it or jumping around the front page. The developers have now confirmed at Endnight Games that the early access is off to the races, selling over 2 million copies within the first 24 hours.

The team behind the official Endnight Games Twitter page shared these details in a brief tweet. They shared their excitement for the player base and what they had in store for everyone over the next few weeks.

Thanks to those who have joined us in our Early Access journey into ‘Sons Of The Forest’ We have sold over 2 million copies in the first 24 hours, and are very excited for what we have in store for players in the coming weeks.



The original game, The Forest, launched 10 years ago during Steam’s Greenlight program in 2013. It officially launched in 2018 and sold nearly 5 million copies by the end of that year. Fans have been looking forward to the arrival of this sequel, and many say they’ve been rewarded for their patience.

Unlike the first game, players begin with a companion named Kelvin, who can assist players in protecting against enemies, gathering supplies, and even building a base. Other companions are hidden on the island, such as the mutated Virgina, whom players have likely encountered and been trying to befriend.

However, there have been a handful of issues, as with nearly any early-access game. Some players report that their Kelvin cannot be picked up when he’s downed, others are experiencing multiple game-breaking crashes, and some encounter problems with the now much more aggressive AI. Like nearly every early-access game, Endnight Games will need to be nimble in handling these issues.

The popularity of Sons of the Forest will only continue to grow, and it sounds like the Endnight Games team have some ideas for their next update, given the slight hint in their recent tweet. For console players waiting to see if Sons of the Forest will be released to the PlayStation or Xbox, the team has not made any formal announcements.