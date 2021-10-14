Sony offering registrations to buy the PlayStation 5 directly

PlayStation 5 stock issues still persist, and if you’ve been unsuccessful in scoring the console, there’s a new method you can try. Sony is now offering direct registration to buy PS5s for the holiday season.

You can sign in to the registration site with your PlayStation Network ID or create a new one to stake your claim. Note that registering doesn’t guarantee you the opportunity to make a purchase: “a limited amount of PS5 consoles available for customers in the US to purchase direct from PlayStation.” Sony will contact those who’ve been selected through email. Sony will make its choices “based on previous interests and PlayStation activities.”

Note that being selected doesn’t guarantee you a PS5, either. An “expiration date and time will be included in your selection notification email and while supplies last,” so you can’t just sit on the opportunity and hold your spot. As for those lasting supplies, there’s a limit to how much you can pre-order if you’re selected. Sony listed the following limited quantities per transaction:

1 PS5 console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition

2 DualSense wireless controllers (bundles, Cosmic Red, or Midnight Black)

3 DualSense wireless controllers (White)

1 PS5 Media Remote

1 Pulse 3D wireless headset

As for payment and shipping, Sony will accept MasterCard, Visa, and Discover for pre-orders. You can register with a non-US PSN ID, but orders will be cancelled if not shipped to a US address. Best of luck to those still fighting for a PS5 – there’s a list of the best accessories waiting for you when you finally get one.