Sony raises PS5 price in select regions due to economic challenges

The PlayStation 5 has had a tough time of it since its launch, contending with chip supply issues, a global pandemic, and tough competition from both the Switch and Xbox consoles during this generation. It has always been difficult for fans to get their hands on the PS5, but now it looks like it is about to get even tougher as Sony announces plans to increase the price of the console in several regions.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan explained that, due to the ongoing economic situation in several regions, “SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of the PlayStation 5 in select markets.” Citing global inflation and currency trends around the world, Ryan says that the increase is necessary to prevent an impact on the company’s operations.

Not every region will be impacted by this price increase. So far the United States has been spared but the following regions will see the cost of the PS5 go up.

Europe: + €50

Disc-based model – €549.99 and Digital Edition – €449.99

UK: + £30

Disc-based model – £479.99 and Digital Edition – £389.99

Japan: + ¥5,000

Disc-based model – ¥54980 and Digital Edition – ¥44980

China: + 400 RMB

Disc-based model – ¥4299 and Digital Edition – ¥3499

Australia: + AUD $50

Disc-based model – $799.95 and Digital Edition – $649.95

Mexico: + 1000 pesos

Disc-based model – $14999 and Digital Edition – $12499

Canada: + CAD $20

Disc-based model – $649.99 and Digital Edition – $519.99

All of these changes to RRP will go into effect immediately other than in Japan, where the PS5 will continue to be sold at the old price until September 15. This price increase averages out to around 10% across many of the markets that the console is sold in, which could have an impact on sales going into the 2022 holiday season. It certainly hands an advantage to Microsoft, who has yet to indicate that prices will increase for the Xbox family of consoles.