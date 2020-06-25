Space zombies teased in Call of Duty: Warzone

Space zombies seem to be slowly invading the Call of Duty franchise, yet again. Although, this time it appears that they are being hinted at in the popular battle royale, Call of Duty: Warzone.

The news first made its way from a Call of Duty-dedicated Twitter handle aptly named ModernWarzone. The user has uploaded photos of what are newly placed Easter eggs from the game’s newest update this week. As shown, the images detail a poster, found in a home in Farmland, that looks gravely similar to that of the Spaceland zombies from previous Call of Duty: Black Ops titles. To add fuel to the previous rumors, the user also discovered documents in the game with a banner that states “Spaceland” on the top of them.

New references to zombies on the #Warzone map!



Unsure if this posted was in Farmland all along, or was recently added but this is the first we’re seeing of it!



Rumors already have been circling the internet of a possible zombies mode, as data miners found references to zombies in the leaked Call of Duty: Black Ops alpha on PSN. So, it is entirely possible that Warzone could slowly be revealing everything about the next franchise installment.