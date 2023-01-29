Spider-Man 2 begins its marketing swing with an odd live-action Australian commercial

The promotion for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has officially begun, as a bizarre commercial for the game has been spotted by eagle-eyed fans in Australia. This new trailer also confirms that the game is on track for its promised 2023 release window, even though it doesn’t lock down a more definitive date. The ad for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features a mixture of live-action and CGI footage depicting a fake news broadcast in New York City. In the trailer, Peter Parker and Miles Morales have captured a group of criminals and strung them up in the street with their webs, leaving them for the cops to find.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 commercial was spotted on ESPN2 in Australia by a Gaming Leaks and Rumors Reddit user named Clarkey7163, who verified its existence by uploading an HD version to Streamable. So far, this is the only confirmed sighting of the trailer, and it has yet to appear on any of the Insomniac Games or PlayStation social media channels.

The commercial confirms that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is coming to PS5 in 2023, and even specifies a Spring window (which would be Fall for those of us in the western hemisphere). This is good news for the fans who feared that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was going to be delayed into next year, considering the lack of information that has been released about the game since it was first announced.

Now, when will Sony reveal more information about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Sony is overdue for a new State of Play event, with the last broadcast taking place in September 2022, so a new event could happen soon featuring Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 being the main attraction. It’s certainly worthy of being the focus of the PS5’s year, considering the incredible popularity of the first game and the hype already building up around the sequel.