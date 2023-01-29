How to unlock Deadpool in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

The Merc with a Mouth has finally made his way to Marvel’s Midnight Suns and The Abbey has never been livelier. The notorious anti-hero is now included in the game’s iconic roster after being added as part of its latest DLC entitled The Good, The Bad, and The Undead. Before you can start using him, however, you’ll need to complete a few tasks first. Here’s all that you need to do in order to unlock Deadpool.

How to get Deadpool in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get Deadpool in the game, you will first need to buy either The Good, The Bad, and The Undead DLC or the Season Pass if you didn’t get the Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition initially. Once you’ve purchased it and your base game has been updated, you will then have to recruit Spider-Man and you’ll also need to convince him to reveal his true identity by having him remove his mask.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, you will need to take on and complete a new mission at the Mirror Table called “A Man of Culture.” To complete it, your primary objective will simply be to eliminate all of the enemies you encounter. Similar to the game’s main story missions, this particular quest will also feature two stages that you’ll have to go through. The first portion pits you against typical Hydra soldiers while the second part has you fight a new breed of supernatural enemies called vampyres.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve dealt with both sections of the mission, Deadpool will then mention that he wants to hide from his current employer, at least until after he successfully upholds his end of the bargain. The Hunter, being the nice guy that he is, invites Deadpool to stay over at The Abbey for the time being, much to the chagrin of Blade and The Caretaker.