Spider-Man 2 Devs Expose What It Takes To Bing NYC Ambiance To Life

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set on the bustling streets of New York City, and the game’s Senior Audio Designer has revealed how those sounds were recorded. This method involves a studio, a group of actors, and a mixture of pacing and mumbling in order to properly capture the essence of the city.

There are libraries of ambient outside music that can be used for movie, TV, and video game productions, but preparing the soundscape of a city requires a bit more work. Taking a microphone out on the streets of NYC wouldn’t be feasible due to all the vehicle noises present, so a controlled environment was needed to capture the audio for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Related: Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 adds Marvel novel writer Brittany M. Morris

The Recording Process for New York City In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Has Been Revealed

To celebrate the game’s launch, Insomniac Games Senior Audio Designer Jerry Berlongieri has revealed how the city sounds were recorded for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This involved something known as a “walla” group, where actors move in certain patterns while talking to create the proper noise needed for the background.

#Spider-Man2 – The sounds of NYC come to life through many, many sonic layers. At street level the sounds of distant voices are recorded using ‘walla’ groups. This is a look at how we capture some of that. pic.twitter.com/QKcEXpbVIl — Jerry Berlongieri (@Berlongieri) October 18, 2023

The walla group has to move around in circles, shifting between different patterns while performing inane background chatter. These are noises intended to be heard in the distance, with snippets of conversation that the player will hear while swinging through the streets, rather than something that needs to be focused on as part of the storyline.

Notably, none of the performers wore shoes during the recording session, likely to prevent any unnecessary noises. It’s fascinating to see the production in action and how much work goes into something that players likely won’t notice unless it’s not there, which is the beautiful (and sad) part of that aspect of video game production.

Related: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: How To Get Just Let Go Trophy

The critical response to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been extremely positive, with critics raving about the game’s visuals and the cast’s performances. Berlongieri’s team helped to bring the digital New York City to life, so they deserve as much credit as everyone else involved with the game, as that unique soundscape is pivotal to making Spider-Man’s home feel alive.