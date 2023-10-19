Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: How To Get You Know What To Do Trophy

Peter Parker went through a lot before the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and things definitely don’t slow down in this blockbuster sequel. There are plenty of activities you can do during some of the downtime moments of the game or if you’re just looking to get side-tracked from the main story campaign. Knocking out a few of the trophies might be a task you want to get marked off your checklist, and some of them are more challenging to complete than others.

The You Know What To Do trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the rarer trophies players have found, and it will have you exploring the city for a particular location, where you’ll pay respects to one of the most important individuals in Peter’s life. Here is how to get the You Know What To Do trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

How To Get The You Know What To Do Trophy In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The You Know What To Do trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 says that you need to ‘as Peter, visit Aunt May’s grave.’ To do this, make sure that you are playing as the Peter Parker Spider-Man. If not already, swipe left on the DualSense Touchpad to bring up the FNSM app and then hold the square button to change from Miles to Peter.

Where to Find Aunt May’s Grave in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Image by Gamepur

As Peter, you can visit Aunt May’s grave by heading to the cemetery located in the northwest corner of Harlem. Toward the center, you will find two gravestones, one for Ben Parker and the other for May Parker. These will stand out from most of the other graves as they have flowers in front of them. Once you walk up to Aunt May’s grave, press the triangle button, and you’ll get a short moment where Peter pays his respects to her. After this clip, the You Know What To Do trophy will pop up on the screen and be completed.

What Happened to Aunt May in Marvel’s Spider-Man

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the last act of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, a lethal bioweapon called Devil’s Breath was released across New York City that infects a mass of people, including Aunt May. Peter learns that an antidote exists but must battle Mister Negative and Doctor Octopus to get it from them. After succeeding, he’s forced to make a brutal decision: give Aunt May the cure and just save her, or use the antidote to create a vaccine that can save the world from a deadly outbreak. Aunt May reveals she’s known for a while that Peter was Spider-Man and that she is very proud of him. She understands what he needs to do, and Peter makes the tough decision to save everyone else.