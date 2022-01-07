Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 adds Marvel novel writer Brittany M. Morris

We might not be getting our hands on Spider-Man 2 until 2023, but that just means there’s a ton of time for news to break before it swings onto PlayStation 5. A quality author just announced that she’s joined developer Insomniac to help write the much-anticipated sequel.

Brittany M. Morris revealed her new role at the studio on Twitter, but this isn’t the first time she’s penned a story in the Spider-Man universe. She previously authored Miles Morales – Wings of Fury, which sees Miles battling the Vulture and his partner-in-crime Starling. It’s only natural for Morris to continue creating stories for Miles in the next game, which will pit both him and Peter Parker against Venom. Previous works of hers includes some additional video game credits. Beyond writing novels like Slay and The Cost of Knowing, she was a narrative designer on Subnautica: Below Zero and a contributing writer for The Lost Legends of Redwall.

Well, I promised big announcements in the new year, so here we go! I've joined @insomniacgames! First project: #SpiderManPS5 🎮😄 pic.twitter.com/dBPJyMGiCX — Brittney M. Morris (@BrittneyMMorris) January 6, 2022

Spider-Man 2 is said to have a darker story than the first. It’s not unlike The Empire Strikes Back, according to one Marvel executive. That’s about the only detail we actually know about the game so far. That, and the fact that we’ll be fighting the aforementioned Venom. Celebrated actor Tony Todd (Candyman) is voicing the symbiotic villain.