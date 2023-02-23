Splatoon 3 will add the much-requested jukebox and online Tableturf Battles in Fresh Season 2023

Splatoon 3’s next big update, Fresh Season 2023, is just under a week away, and Nintendo has slowly been showing off the new content and additions coming to the game over the last month. Today we got the news that two highly requested features will be in the update: The jukebox and online Tableturf Battles.

The jukebox had been a staple in the previous Splatoon games yet was oddly absent at the launch of Splatoon 3, so players will likely be happy to see this feature make its return. The Jukebox will allow players to listen to music from all three Splatoon games by paying 100 cash into the jukebox found in the lobby, including classic tracks like Splattack and Inkcoming. The arguably more significant addition of online Tableturf matches has been requested since the game’s launch and will finally allow players to compete against each other for Tableturf supremacy. You’ll be able to play against friends and random players by heading upstairs to the lobby, where you’ll find tables set up, with up to ten players able to join one room or 8 in the Shoal. Tableturf will also see 23 new cards be added for players to get, including familiar faces from the series.

This is just the newest announcement of content coming in the Splatoon 3 Fresh Season 2023 update, as it will also have plenty of new and returning content be added to the game, including a new Special Weapon, the Super Chump, and the returning fan-favorite The Kraken Royale. That is in addition to the slew of new weapons and clothes for players to earn and unlock and the return of Inkoplis, the original Splatoon games player hub, thanks to the Expansion Pass, which also has new single-player DLC coming later this year.

It’s an excellent time to be a Splatoon 3 player, and fans will not need to wait long to get their hands on this update, as it’s set to release on March 1.