explore-booyah-base-and-more-when-splatoon-3-expansion-pass-wave-1-inkopolis-arrives-later-this-month

Nintendo has announced that Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Wave 1 Inkopolis will launch for the game later this month. It gives players a chance to explore the hub from the original game, and every shop long-time fans will fondly remember from the first game.

When is the release date for Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Wave 1 Inkopolis?

The release date for Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Wave 1 Inkopolis is February 28. This follows from the details shown during last week’s Nintendo Direct. A recent video for the Expansion Pass explains how players can take a train from Splatsville to Inkopolis and visit all the shops they will remember from the original game. The shops will sell all the same items as the shops from Splatsville, but the vendors will be different. If you’ve been playing the series for a while, you might recognize a few of them.

Nintendo also confirms in this video how Inkopolis will function during Splatfests. The Squid Sisters will perform there during these events, meaning you can get a dose of old-school partying outside of Splatoon 3’s comparatively huge and modern setting.

Also revealed during the Nintendo Direct was Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Wave 2 Side Order. This is a new piece of single player content that comes to the game at some point in the future. While we do get to see a new trailer and get a hint at the world this expansion is set in, at the time of writing, there’s no word on a release window.

The world of this expansion is blank, devoid of color. Given that Splatoon 3 gives you ink-spraying weaponry, it’s likely that the story of Side Order will revolve around restoring color and life to this new region. Images in the trailer hint that the story will focus on the Squid Sisters from Splatoon 2, Pearl and Marina. These iconic characters were the main hosts of Splatoon 2’s news feeds, and fans will likely enjoy fleshing out their backstory when Side Order comes to Splatoon 3 later this year.