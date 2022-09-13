Splatoon 3’s first Splatfest will be Gear vs. Grub vs. Fun

Splatoon 3 is one of the best-selling games on the Nintendo Switch right now. Not only did the game hit the top of the charts in the UK, but the game also sold 3.45 million copies in Japan during its first days three. So, it comes as no surprise that the game’s first post-launch Splatfest will be happening to capitalize on the game’s massive player base.

Announced during the September 13 Nintendo Direct, this Splatfest asks the question “What would you bring to a deserted island?” There are three choices you can pick: Gear, Grub, and Fun. Players will be able to select their team on September 23 at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT/5 PM PT and will have until September 25 8 PM ET/7 PM CT/5 PM PT to show how strong their team is. A halftime report will occur on the Anarchy Splatcast on September 24 at the same times to show which team is currently in the lead.

Just like what happened with the World Premiere Splatfest, once it’s the second half of the event, the Tricolor Turf War will become available. In the Tricolor Turf War, the two losing teams will be able to queue up for this mode and go up against the other two teams. While the winning team can’t queue for a Tricolor Turf War, players will be randomly put into these matches when queuing for a regular game. Both losing teams will have two players each while the winning one has four. However, even with the numbers advantage, the winning team will need to prepare themselves for an uphill battle. Not only will the winning team need to defend their position in first place, but they will have to stop the other teams from getting the Ultra Signal.