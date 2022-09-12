Splatoon 3 is a sales hit in the UK, biggest Switch launch in Japan

Splatoon 3 is out now, and while players have been mulling over whether they should play as an Inkling or Octoling, they’ve all been playing the same game. In fact, a whole heap of people has been playing Splatoon 3, elevating it to new sales records across the globe.

First, the new game hit the top of the UK boxed charts, as per GI.biz. This is the first time for the franchise, as the original Splatoon on Wii U and Splatoon 2 on Nintendo Switch only managed to get to second place. Not only did Splatoon 3 manage to take the top spot, but it did so without the help of any special bundles — the Switch OLED Splatoon 3 model is a separate purchase. Furthermore, Splatoon 3 reached number one despite actually selling a little less overall than its predecessors. Taking the top spot appears to be due to the current competition in that case, but it’s a first for the franchise nonetheless.

Meanwhile, Splatoon 3’s Japan launch is setting records for the Switch overall. In a press release, Nintendo declared that the game passed 3.45 million copies sold in its first three days on the market, making it “the highest domestic sales level for any Nintendo Switch software within the first three days.” In other words, Splatoon 3 has become the fastest-selling Switch game in Japan. While the UK achievement was based on boxed copies only, the Japanese sales record includes both physical and digital copies via the Switch eShop.

Those who are currently playing Splatoon 3 have a lot to enjoy. The competitive game sees the return of Salmon Run, ranked Anarchy Battles, and plenty of Amiibo rewards for those who collect Nintendo’s special figurines. This might be the third game in the series, but there are inevitably going to be a few newcomers. If you’re one of them and need a few pointers, we have a beginner’s guide full of tips and tricks to get you started.