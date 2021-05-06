Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco, and several more companies are heading to E3 2021

According to a news release from Entertainment Software Association (ESA), several well known companies will be heading to E3 2021. Companies such as Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Xseed Games, and Gearbox Entertainment are included in the latest roster reveal. Konami was set to attend E3 as well, until it backed out last month due to “key projects,” stating that it’s “in deep development on a number of key projects.”

The ESA also revealed that Freedom Games, Devious Eye Entertainment, Turtle Beach, Verizon, and Binge.com are all on a list of companies “preparing to bring major announcements and reveals to fans throughout E3.” E3 2021 will be a fully online event this year and is set to run a few days earlier than previous E3 events, from June 12 to June 15. The ESA backed gaming conference will run each day at about 12 hours, each day currently projected to run from 10 AM to 10 PM ET.

Airing alongside E3 is Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, which first made its debut in 2020, will run sometime this June. Valve is also hosting its Steam Next Fest, which will feature plenty of developer interviews, game trailers, and free demos. That event is slated to run from June 16 to June 22.