Square Enix won’t comment on other remakes following Final Fantasy VII

During a recent interview Square Enix’s Yoshinori Kitase has refused to comment on future remakes following the incoming Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The Japanese veteran producer has shared that any name he would come up with could spark hopes and rumors on the Internet, so going forward, he’ll skip on that.

The statement like this is particularly interesting considering that previous comments from Kitase had led the community to believe that Final Fantasy VI and even VIII could be treated with a proper remake.

“Even if I made a joke about it, it would still go around the world in seconds,” he said with a laugh. “It’s too dangerous to say something about that.”

For what matters the future, Kitase believes that Final Fantasy VII is so vital that “in 10 years time, 20 years time, it may need to be done again.”

This means that Square Enix wouldn’t have a problem in updating FFVII again, should it be needed, instead of exploring other remakes from its portfolio.

Final Fantasy VII Remake should have been launched tomorrow, March 3, but a delay has moved its release date forward to April 10.

It’s worth noting that the project is far from over, as Square Enix is already working on a second part that will bring players outside of the walls of Midgar. This is also the reason why it’s too early to discuss further plans in the remake area.