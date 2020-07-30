Stalker 2 could be aiming at 120fps on Xbox Series X

Stalker 2 could be aiming at 120fps support on Xbox Series X, according to the game’s store listing on the official Xbox website.

According to the page, the title, which is set to be launching in 2021 as a Microsoft’s console exclusive, is Optimized for Xbox Series X.

The website reports that “games built using the Xbox Series X development kit are designed to take advantage of the unique capabilities of the Xbox Series X.”

This means that “they will showcase unparalleled load-times, visuals, responsiveness, and frame rates up to 120 FPS.”

Of course, the description is not specifically tailored on Stalker 2 but is broadly speaking about games that are Optimized for Xbox Series X.

Currently, the sole major third-party title to support 120fps on Xbox Series X is Dirt 5, while first-party games doing that frame rate include Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

It’s worth noting that this game’s version is being worked on in partnership with Microsoft, which also means it will be coming to Xbox Game Pass since day one.

The news was revealed as part of the latest Xbox Games Showcase, where several brand new console exclusives were disclosed.

So, while kind of unlikely, it is not impossible that a 120fps version of Stalker 2 could be making its way in some manner on Xbox Series X.

Frame rate is particularly important to Microsoft as the company is using that as mean to provide a feeling of how much powerful its next-gen console is.

Initially, it was thought that 60fps would be the standard output on the platform, but that was debunked as multiple major triple-A games will be aiming at 30fps to increase fidelity.