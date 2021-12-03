Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl might have a massive file size on Xbox

Are you looking forward to playing Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl in the spring? If you want to play the Xbox Series X/S version, then you might want to free up some hard drive space — it looks like the shooter has a daunting download size.

Looking at Stalker 2 on the Microsoft Store (as spotted by TheGamer), one can see a whopping 180 GB listed under the “more” tab. That is an “approximate size,” to be fair, but it’s a big number nonetheless. Monster-sized updates are unfortunately common nowadays, but considering the Series S only has 512 GB of storage to begin with, that’s a significant percentage of the hard drive. Here’s hoping the final file size melts down a bit before launch.

Speaking of, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl releases on April 28, 2022. It’s coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S. It will be the first time the series has been playable on console, and it’ll be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. Pre-orders include an extra weapon skin, costume, and multiplayer badge, plus some extra songs for when the characters are gathered around the campfire. The sequel picks up right where the original Stalker left off, continuing the horror-shooter story in the irradiated Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.