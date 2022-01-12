Stalker 2 reportedly delayed to Fall 2022

Gamers may have to wait a little bit longer for the next installment of the Stalker franchise. There’s are rumors stating that Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl is being delayed to an unspecific date later in the fall. The game was originally slated to release on April 28.

The rumor originated from Ukraine leaker OLDboi, who has a good track record of sharing information on Stalker and other GSC Game World games before the official announcement. GSC Game World and Microsoft have confirmed the details yet, so take this rumor with a pinch of salt.

OLDboi also claims that a PlayStation 5 version of the game will come out later in the year or early 2023. Below is OLDboi’s YouTube video where they go over the story, but it is entirely in Ukrainian.

Stalker 2 has been in development hell since the release of the last Stalker game in 2009. GSC Game was working on a sequel in the early 2010s; however, it was canceled sometime in 2012. The Stalker 2 development eventually started again, and the game was officially announced in 2018.

The Stalker franchise is a first-person shooter game series with some survival horror elements in them. The games take place in the abandoned Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, where the player needs to fight through hordes of irradiated mutates. Stalker is an acronym that stands for Scavengers, Trespassers, Adventurers, Loners, Killers, Explorers, and Robbers. Stalker 2 takes place immediately after the events of the first game.

Stalker 2 is set to release exclusively on the PC and Xbox Series X/S, with it being available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.