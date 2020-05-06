Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the “first title in a new franchise” as it achieves 10 million players

During a recent call with investors and analysts, Electronic Arts’ Andrew House has stated that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is “a first title in an entirely new franchise.”

EA’s CEO has confirmed that this is just the first entry in a series coming from Respawn Entertainment and that players should expect to see more from the franchise in the future.

The game has just reached a new milestone with 10 million players spread across PC, where it’s also available as part of the Origin Access Premier subscription, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

While the publisher has not mentioned direct sales, it made it clear that “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has more than 10 million unique players to date,” a figure that should take into account players obtained through the subscription alongside regular digital and physical copies.

The title was originally expected to sell 6-8 million copies but, looking at the state of sales; Electronic Arts had already raised its projection to 10 million by March.

In January, EA said it was happy with the game’s sales, and this is most likely the reason why it has already approved plans for a sequel.

After being acquired by the publisher, Respawn had another game in development and stopped it so it could work on Jedi Fallen Order — a statement about the amount of its involvement in the franchise right from the beginning.

As the owner of the Star Wars triple-A games license, EA is also highly invested in the intellectual property, and it is already known it has at least one more title in the series in the making.

The so-called Project Maverick was recently discovered on PlayStation Store’s database, and it has been unofficially confirmed it is the first full game from Motive Studios.