Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order next-gen upgrade is available now for free

The previously announced next-gen upgrade for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is finally here, and it’s free for everyone who purchased the game physically or digitally on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The new version supports higher resolution textures, 4K/HDR resolution, 60 FPS performance, and significantly faster loading times.

If you originally bought the game digitally, the next-gen version will be made available to you automatically. If you purchased a disc version, you just need to have the disc inserted and then follow the console platform instructions for PlayStation or Xbox.

Don’t worry if you already made significant progress on the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 version, you can transfer your old save file and finish the game with all the new enhancements. Previously unlocked accomplishments will carry over to the next-gen version.

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts also announced today more than 20 million people have played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order since it first released, which is good news for fans of Star Wars and single-player games.

EA Play Live (the publisher’s E3-style event) is scheduled to take place July 22, so we may get any Star Wars news from Respawn at that time. The publisher has showcased upcoming games and updates during other events, like Xbox’s digital showcases, so there is a chance we will get a tease during the Xbox/Bethesda showcase this weekend.

Ubisoft is also working on a single-player Star Wars game, so updates on that could come during their Ubisoft Forward event on June 12. It’s a good time to be a fan of Star Wars and video games.