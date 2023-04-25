Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Devs Unveil New Accessibility Features Ahead of Launch

Star Wars is a franchise loved by millions of fans worldwide, including the many video games set a long time ago in a galaxy far far away. This includes the hotly anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and many fans will be eager to see what’s next for Cal Kestis.

With only a few days before launch, Respawn has revealed the multiple accessibility options that will be included in the game at launch, all designed to make the game accessible to as many players as possible, regardless of skill, disability, or preference.

Slow Mode and Other Accessibility Features Will Let Players Enjoy the Game Their Way

In a blog post released today, Respawn detailed their work to make Star Wars Jedi: Survivor as accessible as possible for its players. Jonas Lundqvist, Senior Director of Development, starts by thanking the community for its feedback from the original game that has informed their efforts with Jedi: Survivor, saying, “That experience, and those learnings, have been hugely important in getting us to where we are today as they’ve influenced our process as well as specific features on Jedi: Survivor.”

One of the most notable features included in that list is the Slow Mode option. This feature can be bound to your control and would allow players to slow down the game to have more time in certain time-sensitive situations, such as platforming or combat. For the team, this is a feature they were “particularly exciting feature to work on because of its versatility,” and they hope that it will allow more players to enjoy the game and offer some assistance to players who may need it.

In addition to this, a slew of other options are included with Jedi: Survivor, including camera options for targeting, hold/pull toggles, navigation assistance, and button mash options. There will also be five difficulty options for players to choose from, ranging from Story Mode, for players who want an easier experience to enjoy the game’s story, up to Jedi Grand Master, which will test players with relentless enemies, small parry windows, and more dangerous boss fights.

There are accompanied by some of the more standard options in accessibility, such as subtitles, visual options like HUD scaling and color blind options, and control customization.

Any effort from a developer to make their game accessible to more players is something to be praised. With robust options like these, more players can enjoy Jedi: Survivor how they want and get a great experience. The developers encourage players to “choose the difficulty level that will make their gameplay experience most enjoyable.” Now, it’s just a few more days until players experience Cal Kestis’s next adventure.

Star War Jedi: Survivor releases April 28 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.