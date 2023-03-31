Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date, Preorders & Trailers

The next step in Cal Kestis’ journey will occur in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The story takes place five years after the previous game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, where Cal regained his connection with the force and took the fight to the Empire.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is an all-new adventure where Cal appears as a full-fledged Jedi, far above the rank of Padawan when we first met him. The Mantis crew has gone their separate ways, and Cal is taking the fight to the Galactic Empire at the height of their power.

From what many fans can tell, one of the leading villains hunting down Cal is an older Jedi from the High Republic, nearly one hundred years before the Empire reigned. Here’s what you need to know about the release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, all platforms it’s releasing on, and how much it costs.

When does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release?

Following a brief delay, it has been confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on April 28, 2023. Anyone who preorders the game will likely have a brief window to preload before it releases, but many should expect a day-one patch to appear when the game officially launches.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th

All Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Preorders, Platforms, & Deluxe Edition

When Star Wars Jedi: Survivor officially releases, it will be making its way to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, available on the Epic Games Store, the EA App, and Steam. There will be two versions of the game available, Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition.

All versions of the game come with a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on that respective console and the preorder bonus of the Jedi Survival cosmetic pack, which is a spin on Cal’s typical attire, giving him a chance to look like Obi-Wan Kenobi from the Kenobi Disney+ series, called the Hermit cosmetic and the Combustion blaster and Hermit lightsaber. This will cost $69.99, depending on your location.

From melee to ranged combat, take on the Empire in style.



Pre-order #StarWarsJediSurvivor now to receive the Obi-Wan Kenobi inspired "Jedi Survival" Cosmetic Pack.

For those who purchase the Deluxe Edition, the benefits of this upgrade are the New Hero and the Galactic Hero cosmetic packs. This will cost $89.99, also depending on your region. The New Hero pack features the Rebel Hero costume, the BD Astro BD-1 cosmetic appearance, and the Rebel Hero lightsaber, a twist on Luke Skywalker’s ceremony outfit from the end of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. The Galactic Hero costume is Han Solo’s outfit from the same movie, the Scoundrel outfit, with the Rugged BD-1 Cosmetic and the DL-44 Blaster set.

Unlock cosmetic items inspired by some of the galaxy's greatest heroes!



The #StarWarsJediSurvivor Deluxe Edition includes Luke Skywalker and Han Solo-inspired cosmetic packs.



Learn more: https://t.co/t7L4IO0A4K pic.twitter.com/JBLHUCf44P — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) March 6, 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Trailers

Here is the official story trailer from the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor team.

This is the official Star Wars Jedi: Survivor official gameplay reveal trailer.

This is the first Star Wars Jedi: Survivor official teaser trailer.

This guide will continue to update as new information becomes available.