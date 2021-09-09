Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake announced at PlayStation Showcase

The BioWare RPG from 2003, Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic, is officially being remade and coming to the PlayStation 5. The announcement was made during the PlayStation 2021 Showcase event and was the first thing revealed. No gameplay was shown.

The teaser briefly touched on the first line of the Sith code, how Peace is a Lie. Shortly after the narrator’s lines, a signature red saber ignited, revealing the wielder to be Revan, the leader of the Sith during the Old Republic. Revan, and his apprentice Malek, are the primary antagonists for the game and are the primary characters for the title.

The female narrator was likely Bastila Shan, a primary protagonist in the game who is one of your major companions.

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic will be released exclusively to the PlayStation 5 at launch, but it could be coming to other consoles in the future. We also know that Aspyr, the team that worked on the re-releases for Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, will be working on it.

While the original Knights of the Republic game was an RPG that used Dungeon and Dragon’s d20 system, we don’t know if the remake will be using the same system or update to the current 5.0 rules.

The game will be a remake, not a remaster, of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. As a result, players can expect a full game that is similar but unlike the original game, similar to the Dark Souls remake released for the PlayStation 5.